Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Austin Seibert headshot

Austin Seibert Injury: Heads to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

The Commanders placed Seibert on injured reserve Tuesday.

Seibert's placement on IR is presumably due to the right hip injury that prevented him from playing in Weeks 11 and 12. The 28-year-old was cleared to return to action in this past Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but he struggled mightily with two costly misses on point-after tries along with a missed 51-yard field goal -- in a 34-26 loss. The Commanders don't have another kicker on the roster at the moment, but Zane Gonzalez previously filled in during Seibert's two-game absence and will presumably be elevated from the practice squad once again to handle kicking duties this Sunday against the Titans. Seibert won't be eligible to return to action until Washington's Week 18 rematch with the Cowboys on Jan. 5.

Austin Seibert
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now