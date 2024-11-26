Austin Seibert Injury: Heads to IR

The Commanders placed Seibert on injured reserve Tuesday.

Seibert's placement on IR is presumably due to the right hip injury that prevented him from playing in Weeks 11 and 12. The 28-year-old was cleared to return to action in this past Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but he struggled mightily with two costly misses on point-after tries along with a missed 51-yard field goal -- in a 34-26 loss. The Commanders don't have another kicker on the roster at the moment, but Zane Gonzalez previously filled in during Seibert's two-game absence and will presumably be elevated from the practice squad once again to handle kicking duties this Sunday against the Titans. Seibert won't be eligible to return to action until Washington's Week 18 rematch with the Cowboys on Jan. 5.