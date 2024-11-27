Austin Seibert Injury: IR placement due to groin injury

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Seibert was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a groin injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Seibert had missed two straight games with a right hip injury before he returned to action for this past Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys. After missing three of his five kicks (two extra-point tries, one field goal) on the day, Seibert's placement on IR two days later was believed to be the result of an aggravation of the hip injury, but Quinn clarified that the kicker informed the team Monday he was nagged by a groin issue. Seibert will miss at least four games after being placed on IR, and the Commanders are likely to elevate Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad to handle kicking duties beginning with Sunday's matchup with the Titans.