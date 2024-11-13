Austin Seibert Injury: Not playing Thursday

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ruled Seibert (hip) out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

After missing this past Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers with a right hip injury, Seibert had been listed as a non-participant on the Commanders' first two Week 11 injury reports and wasn't spotted working out with Washington's specialists during Wednesday's session. The Commanders are likely to elevate Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad for a second straight game to handle kicking duties, while Seibert will set his sights on a potential return to action Week 12 versus the Cowboys on Nov. 24.