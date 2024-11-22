Austin Seibert Injury: Questionable, but 'trending' toward return

Seibert (right hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Seibert has missed back-to-back games due to a right hip injury, but after opening Week 12 prep with a pair of limited practices, he got back to full participation Friday, indicating a return to action is on the horizon. Coach Dan Quinn intimated as much Friday, telling Ben Standig of The Athletic that Seibert is "trending" toward resuming kicking duties for the Commanders this weekend. There's a chance the team still elevates Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad Saturday, but if that doesn't happen, there's little doubt Seibert will be active about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.