Austin Seibert Injury: Remains limited in practice

Seibert (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Seibert has missed Washington's last two games with the right hip injury and isn't in the clear just yet, as he's remained limited in both of the Commanders' first two Week 12 practice sessions. He'll likely need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys. If Seibert is forced to miss another game, the Commanders will likely elevate Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad once again to handle kicking duties.