Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Austin Seibert headshot

Austin Seibert Injury: Seen at practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Seibert (hip) was spotted during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Seibert has missed the last two games due to a right hip injury, but his return to drills to kick off Week 12 prep generally is a decent sign that he's trending toward suiting up again for the first time since Week 9. Wednesday's practice report will reveal his ensuing activity level.

Austin Seibert
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now