Austin Seibert Injury: Seen at practice Wednesday
Seibert (hip) was spotted during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Seibert has missed the last two games due to a right hip injury, but his return to drills to kick off Week 12 prep generally is a decent sign that he's trending toward suiting up again for the first time since Week 9. Wednesday's practice report will reveal his ensuing activity level.
