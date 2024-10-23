Austin Seibert News: Fills up scoreboard vs. Panthers

Seibert made all four of his field-goal tries and converted all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 40-7 win versus Carolina.

Seibert has now made multiple field goals in five of his six games in 2024, and Week 7 was actually his second consecutive game attempting four field goals. Washington has scored as many points through seven weeks as any team in the league (31.1 per game), and Seibert has made as many field goals as any other kicker (19).