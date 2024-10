Seibert made four of five field-goal attempts in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears.

Seibert was a busy man again in Week 8, making four field goals for the second week in a row. His only miss came in the fourth quarter, mishitting a 51-yard attempt. Through seven games in 2024, Seibert has gone 23-for-25 on field-goal tries while making all 19 PATs he's attempted.