Austin Seibert News: Misses first kick of season

Seibert made three of his four field-goal attempts and converted on both of his two extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-23 loss at Baltimore.

The Ravens' Ben Cleveland actually got a paw on Seibert's 52-yard try at the end of the first half to block it, but it still goes down in the books as his first blemish of the year. He had a great game for fantasy purposes though, and it seems like he should be a solid option at kicker as long as the Commanders continue to score at a high clip.