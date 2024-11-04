Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Austin Seibert headshot

Austin Seibert News: Reliable in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Seibert made both of his two field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-22 win against the Giants.

Both of Seibert's field goals were shorter than extra points, so he wasn't tasked with anything too difficult Sunday. With that said, he has now made multiple field goals in seven of his eight games this season, and his 25 made field goals so far in 2024 are more than any other kicker in the league.

Austin Seibert
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now