Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Austin Seibert headshot

Austin Seibert News: Will return to action Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Seibert (right hip) was removed from the Commanders' injury report Saturday and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus Dallas.

Seibert will thus make his return Sunday following a two-game absence due to a hip injury. The veteran kicker has been very productive when active this season -- he still ranks third in the league in total points scored (97) despite playing in only eight contests so far. With Seibert's return, Zane Gonzalez appears set to remain on Washington's practice squad after working as the team's placekicker each of the past two weeks.

Austin Seibert
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now