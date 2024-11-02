Austin Trammell News: Elevated from practice squad
The Jaguars elevated Trammell from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Trammell was unable to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. He could see some meaningful snaps on offense against the Eagles on Sunday if one or both of Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) are unable to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now