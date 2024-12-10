Fantasy Football
Avery Williams News: Remains limited to special teams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Williams played all 24 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings, bringing back one punt for an 11-yard return.

The reserve running back logged 22 carries for Atlanta in 2022, but he's been deployed exclusively on special teams in 2024 with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier having both enjoyed good health this season. Williams has suited up in each of the Falcons' first 13 games and has gained 135 yards on 15 punt returns and 210 yards on 35 kickoff returns.

Avery Williams
Atlanta Falcons
