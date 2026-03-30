Avieon Terrell Injury: Aggravates hamstring

Terrell aggravated his hamstring injury during a private pro day on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Terrell wasn't able to take part in Clemson's pro day early March and has now aggravated his hamstring issue while attempting to host an exhibition for NFL teams ahead of April's draft. The cornerback has been consistently projected as an option to come off the board in the late first round, out it's possible that Terrell's current injury could negatively impact his draft standings. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Terrell only participated in a handful of drills, logging a 34-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3-inch broad jump, in addition to 17 reps on the bench press.