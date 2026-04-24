Avieon Terrell News: Lands in Atlanta
The Falcons selected Terrell in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 48th overall.
The younger Terrell reunites with his brother A.J. Terrell, though the two played at Clemson at separate points. Avieon (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) is not as big or athletic as A.J., which is the main reason the latest Terrell fell to the second round. Avieon's athletic testing was possibly affected by a hamstring tweak, which would otherwise explain his 4.67-second pro-day 40. Poor pro day testing or not, Avieon should join A.J. in the starting lineup not long from now.
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