Avonte Maddox News: Back with Lions
Detroit re-signed Maddox on Monday.
Maddox spent last season with the Lions, and in 2026 he figures to bolster the team's depth at safety. The veteran began the 2025 campaign in a reserve role but finished the year as a starter due to injury attrition at the position, and he doesn't project as a fantasy-relevant option in IDP formats going forward.
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