Avonte Maddox News: Completes healthy 2024 campaign

Maddox finished the 2024 season with 20 total tackles (nine solo) while also adding five passes defensed over 17 regular-season games.

Maddox was able to appear in all 17 of the Eagles' regular-season games in 2024 after being limited to just 13 contests over 2022 and 2023 combined. The cornerback will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and could head elsewhere after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Philadelphia.