Azareye'h Thomas News: Participating in OTAs
Thomas (shoulder) is participating in OTAs, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
The cornerback's 2025 season ended in December when he suffered the shoulder injury. A third-round pick a year ago, Thomas played in 12 games and on 311 defensive snaps as a rookie, recording seven pass breakups. He should be in the mix for a role again as 2026 approaches.
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