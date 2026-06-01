Azareye'h Thomas headshot

Azareye'h Thomas News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Thomas (shoulder) is participating in OTAs, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The cornerback's 2025 season ended in December when he suffered the shoulder injury. A third-round pick a year ago, Thomas played in 12 games and on 311 defensive snaps as a rookie, recording seven pass breakups. He should be in the mix for a role again as 2026 approaches.

Azareye'h Thomas
New York Jets
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