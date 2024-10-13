Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Exits with knee injury Week 6

Al-Shaair left Sunday's contest against New England due to a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Al-Shaair's injury occurred in the first half, and he was announced as being questionable to return shortly before halftime. Prior to Week 6, the linebacker had played every snap for the Texans through five games. Neville Hewitt entered the contest following Al-Shaair's exit and would be in line for significant work if the latter is unable to return.