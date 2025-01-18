Fantasy Football
Azeez Al-Shaair headshot

Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Al-Shaair (knee) is expected to play Saturday against the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Al-Shaair is officially listed as questionable, but Wilson's report cites sources that indicate both the linebacker and running back Joe Mixon (ankle) are "good to go" for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game. Al-Shaair played 98 percent of the defensive snaps in last week's win over the Chargers, checking out of the game for one play after sustaining the knee injury, and finished with six tackles and two quarterback hits.

Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
