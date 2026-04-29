Azeez Al-Shaair headshot

Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Lands three-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Al-Shaair (thumb) has a agreed to a three-year extension with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Al-Shaair is coming off a 2025 regular season which he recorded 103 tackles and two picks in 16 games en route becoming a Pro Bowl selection. The Texans' starting middle linebacker is bouncing back from an offseason thumb procedure, but a full recovery is expected in advance of the upcoming campaign.

Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
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