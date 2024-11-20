Fantasy Football
Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Limited at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Al-Shaair (knee) was a limited participant at the Texans' practice Wednesday.

Al-Shaair dealt with a knee injury throughout October, which forced him to miss three games during that month, but he's since played in Houston's last two contests. The linebacker will still have two more chances to increase his workload at practice this week before the team faces the Titans on Sunday.

