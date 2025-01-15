Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Azeez Al-Shaair headshot

Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Al-Shaair (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Al-Shaair is managing a knee injury that he picked up during the Texans' AFC wild-card win over the Chargers this past Saturday. He was able to log a limited session Wednesday after being a DNP on Tuesday, but unless he suffers a setback he is expected to play in the Texans' AFC divisional-round clash against the Chiefs on Saturday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Al-Shaair would likely avoid an injury designation all altogether if he were to practice in full Thursday.

Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now