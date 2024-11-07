Fantasy Football
Azeez Al-Shaair headshot

Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Al-Shaair (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice.

After missing last Thursday night's game against the Jets, Al-Shaair has logged back-to-back limited sessions to open the practice week. He's missed the Texans' last three contests overall but looks poised for a potential return this Sunday versus Detroit. The veteran linebacker has 40 tackles (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six QB hits, four pass breakups and one forced fumble through six games.

Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
