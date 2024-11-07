Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Limited Thursday
Al-Shaair (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice.
After missing last Thursday night's game against the Jets, Al-Shaair has logged back-to-back limited sessions to open the practice week. He's missed the Texans' last three contests overall but looks poised for a potential return this Sunday versus Detroit. The veteran linebacker has 40 tackles (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six QB hits, four pass breakups and one forced fumble through six games.
