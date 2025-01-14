Fantasy Football
Azeez Al-Shaair

Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Managing knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 7:18pm

Al-Shaair didn't practice Tuesday due to a knee injury.

Al-Shaair played all but one defensive snap in Houston's wild-card win over the Chargers on Saturday, but he appears to have hurt his knee during the contest The veteran linebacker missed three games with a knee issue earlier in the campaign, which adds an extra element of concern about his current injury. Al-Shaair's practice status Wednesday and Thursday should shed more light on his likelihood of playing Saturday against the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. Devin White and Neville Hewitt would be the primary candidates for an increased role if Al-Shaair is unable to suit up.

Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
