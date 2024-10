Al-Shaair (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Al-Shaair was unable to practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a knee injury sustained in Houston's Week 6 win over the Patriots. Expect Neville Hewitt to continue seeing increased snaps with the Texans' first-team defense while Al-Shaair remains sidelined.