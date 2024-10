Al-Shaair (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Al-Shaair is now set to miss his first game of the season in Week 7 after failing to practice all week due to a knee injury. The Texans will be without both of their top outside linebackers, Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o (concussion), in Sunday's contest. Expect Neville Hewitt to start alongside Jake Hansen and Del'Shawn Phillips in Al-Shaair's stead.