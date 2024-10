Al-Shaair (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Given that he's dealing with an illness so close to Sunday's game, Al-Shaair' status may not be known until 90 minutes before the 1:00pm ET kickoff. If Al-Shaair cannot play, Neville Hewitt and Del'Shawn Phillips would be the top candidates to start at outside linebacker opposite Henry To'oTo'o.