Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Out for Thursday night

Al-Shaair (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Jets.

Al-Shaair practiced in a limited fashion Tuesday after being estimated as a non-participant Monday; however, he'll now miss his third consecutive game in Week 9 due to a knee injury. Expect Neville Hewitt to continue serving as the Texans' top left outside linebacker until Al-Shaair is able to return to the field.