Azeez Al-Shaair headshot

Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Questionable to face Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Al-Shaair (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs.

Al-Shaair had a DNP/LP/LP practice log this week due to a knee injury he picked up during the Texans' wild-card win against the Chargers. Given the stakes of Saturday's game, Al-Shaair likely leans more towards the probable side of playing, though his official status will be known approximately 90 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, when Houston announces its list of inactive players.

Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
