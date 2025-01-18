Fantasy Football
Azeez Al-Shaair Injury: Questionable to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Al-Shaair (knee) is questionable to return to Saturday's AFC divisional-round matchup against Kansas City.

Al-Shaair dealt with a knee issue during the week and logged a DNP/LP/LP practice progression. He twice visited the medical tent during the first quarter of Saturday's matchup against the Chiefs and has been deemed questionable to return to the contest. Neville Hewitt has entered at linebacker in Al-Shaair's stead.

