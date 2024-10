Al-Shaair (knee) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday after missing Monday's session, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker missed the last two games after suffering the knee injury in Week 6. Al-Shaair has 40 stops (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in the six games he has played this year. Neville Hewitt played 100 percent of the snaps in Al-Shaair's absence in each of the last two games.