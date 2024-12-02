Azeez Al-Shaair News: Ejected after illegal hit

Al-Shaair was ejected from Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter for an illegal hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was credited with five tackles across 19 snaps before his disqualification.

The play in question occurred when Lawrence slid at the end of a six-yard scramble, with Al-Shaair arriving late and driving shoulder into Lawrence's head. A fight between the two teams ensued after Al-Shaair's late hit, which resulted in Lawrence sustaining a concussion. Al-Shaair took to social media Monday to apologize to Lawrence while noting there was no ill intent to harm him, but the linebacker could still be subject to discipline from the league in the form of a fine and/or suspension.