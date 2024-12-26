Azeez Al-Shaair News: Eligible to return Week 18
Al-Shaair had his three-game suspension lifted Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Al-Shaair was suspended Dec. 3 following an illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) in Week 13. Al-Shaair has now sat out the required three games and is eligible to suit up Sunday, Jan. 5 against Tennessee in Houston's regular-season finale. The veteran linebacker will presumably reprise his starting role as the Texans gear up for the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now