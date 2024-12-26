Fantasy Football
Azeez Al-Shaair News: Eligible to return Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Al-Shaair had his three-game suspension lifted Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Al-Shaair was suspended Dec. 3 following an illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) in Week 13. Al-Shaair has now sat out the required three games and is eligible to suit up Sunday, Jan. 5 against Tennessee in Houston's regular-season finale. The veteran linebacker will presumably reprise his starting role as the Texans gear up for the postseason.

Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
