Azeez Al-Shaair News: Leading tackler versus Titans
Al-Shaair registered eight tackles (five solo), with 1.0 sack, in Houston's loss Sunday versus Tennessee.
Al-Shaair was limited in practice throughout the week due to a knee injury but ended up having solid performance nonetheless. Not only did the 27-year-old lead the team in tackles, but Al-Shaair also managed to record his second sack of the season as he was one of five different Texan defenders to bring down Will Levis.
