Azeez Al-Shaair headshot

Azeez Al-Shaair News: Officially active Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Al-Shaair (knee) is active for Saturday's AFC divisional-round matchup against Kansas City.

As expected, Al-Shaair will suit up for the battle against the defending Super Bowl champions despite dealing with a knee injury. The issue caused the veteran linebacker to miss practice Tuesday, but he was able to participate in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday. Al-Shaair played all but one defensive snap last Saturday against the Chargers in the wild-card round and posted six tackles.

