Azeez Al-Shaair News: Past knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Al-Shaair (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

The first-year Texan practiced in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, but he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting that he's recovered from his knee injury in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. With Al-Shaair back at full health, he's expected start alongside Henry To'oTo'o as part of Houston's top outside linebacker duo.

