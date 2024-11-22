Azeez Al-Shaair News: Past knee issue

Al-Shaair (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

The first-year Texan practiced in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, but he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting that he's recovered from his knee injury in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. With Al-Shaair back at full health, he's expected start alongside Henry To'oTo'o as part of Houston's top outside linebacker duo.