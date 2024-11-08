Fantasy Football
Azeez Al-Shaair headshot

Azeez Al-Shaair News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 1:25pm

Al-Shaair (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Al-Shaair practiced in full Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to begin the Texans' week of practice, suggesting he's moved past his knee issue in time for Sunday's contest. Expect the Florida Atlantic product to start alongside Henry To'oTo'o as part of Houston's top outside linebacker duo in Week 10.

Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
