Azeez Ojulari Injury: Officially placed on IR

The Giants placed Ojulari (toe) on injured reserve Tuesday, Matt Citak of the team's official site reports.

Ojulari will be forced to miss the Giants' next four regular-season games due to a toe injury he suffered against the Buccaneers this past Sunday. The earliest Ojulari can return is Week 17 against Indianapolis on Sunday, Dec. 29. In the 10 regular-season games prior to his injury, the 2021 second-round pick logged 28 tackles (12 solo), including 6.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.