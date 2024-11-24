Azeez Ojulari Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Ojulari (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The linebacker did not record a stat before exiting. Ojulari has 28 tackles (12 solo), including 6.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 2024. The edge rusher was reduced to more of a rotational role Sunday with Kayvon Thibodeaux back from his wrist injury after a five-game absence.