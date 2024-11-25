Fantasy Football
Azeez Ojulari Injury: Sidelined to start week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Ojulari (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Ojulari suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and was unable to finish the contest. With the Giants playing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the team is on a short week, which will limit the Georgia product's recovery time and may not bode well for his chances to play. He'll work to get back on the practice field though Tuesday or Wednesday.

