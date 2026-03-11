Azeez Ojulari headshot

Azeez Ojulari Injury: Signs with hometown team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ojulari is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ojulari is an Atlanta native, and the Falcons are looking to bring the veteran edge rusher home. The 25-year-old played in just three regular-season games for the Eagles last year, totalling 67 defensive snaps. The number of defensive snaps Ojulari gets to see in 2026 is likely tied to the result of James Pearce's standing battery charges and what other moves the Falcons make around the outside linebacker unit.

Azeez Ojulari
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Azeez Ojulari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Azeez Ojulari See More
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
61 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 8 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 8 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
139 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 7 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 7 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
142 days ago