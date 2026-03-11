Azeez Ojulari Injury: Signs with hometown team

Ojulari is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ojulari is an Atlanta native, and the Falcons are looking to bring the veteran edge rusher home. The 25-year-old played in just three regular-season games for the Eagles last year, totalling 67 defensive snaps. The number of defensive snaps Ojulari gets to see in 2026 is likely tied to the result of James Pearce's standing battery charges and what other moves the Falcons make around the outside linebacker unit.