Azeez Ojulari Injury: Toe injury won't require surgery
Ojulari sustained a ruptured ligament in his big toe in Week 12 versus the Buccaneers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Although it kept Ojulari out for the final six games of this season, it doesn't look like the injury to his toe will have any impact on how he begins the new league year in 2025. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now