Azeez Ojulari News: Registers two more sacks

Ojulari tallied seven tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Ojulari tied for third on New York in tackles with a season-high total. The edge rusher has been a force since taking over in a starting role Week 6 for Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is on IR due to a wrist injury. Ojulari has has racked up 14 tackles, including 5.0 sacks, over the three-game span, which could either lead to a continued significant role even upon Thibodeaux's eventual return or a spike in his trade value if New York elects to shop him.