Azeez Ojulari headshot

Azeez Ojulari News: Registers two more sacks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Ojulari tallied seven tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Ojulari tied for third on New York in tackles with a season-high total. The edge rusher has been a force since taking over in a starting role Week 6 for Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is on IR due to a wrist injury. Ojulari has has racked up 14 tackles, including 5.0 sacks, over the three-game span, which could either lead to a continued significant role even upon Thibodeaux's eventual return or a spike in his trade value if New York elects to shop him.

Azeez Ojulari
New York Giants
