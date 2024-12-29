Bailey Zappe News: Backing up DTR again
Zappe will serve as Cleveland's backup quarterback to Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the second week in a row Sunday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Former starter Jameis Winston is serving as the emergency third QB for the second straight week due to a shoulder injury, per Easterling. Zappe has yet to appear in a game this season after playing in 14 across his first two campaigns in the NFL in 2022 and 2023, both with New England.
