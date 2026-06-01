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Bailey Zappe News: Competing for backup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Zappe is serving as the second-team quarterback for the Jets during organized team activities, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Zappe has nine career regular-season starts, giving him more experience than fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik and second-year pro Brady Cook. With Geno Smith locked in as the team's starter, Zappe, Klubnik and Cook are competing in an "open competition" for the backup role, per Cimini.

Bailey Zappe
New York Jets
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