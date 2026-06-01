Bailey Zappe News: Competing for backup role

Zappe is serving as the second-team quarterback for the Jets during organized team activities, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Zappe has nine career regular-season starts, giving him more experience than fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik and second-year pro Brady Cook. With Geno Smith locked in as the team's starter, Zappe, Klubnik and Cook are competing in an "open competition" for the backup role, per Cimini.