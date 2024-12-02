Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bailey Zappe headshot

Bailey Zappe News: Dropped by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

The Browns waived Zappe on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old quarterback from Western Kentucky joined the Browns' active roster Oct. 23 and had been serving as the team's emergency third QB before being waived Monday. Zappe's most recent regular-season NFL action came with the Patriots in 2023, appearing in 10 games and throwing for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He could remain in Cleveland on the Browns' practice squad if he clears waivers.

Bailey Zappe
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now