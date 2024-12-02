Bailey Zappe News: Dropped by Cleveland

The Browns waived Zappe on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old quarterback from Western Kentucky joined the Browns' active roster Oct. 23 and had been serving as the team's emergency third QB before being waived Monday. Zappe's most recent regular-season NFL action came with the Patriots in 2023, appearing in 10 games and throwing for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He could remain in Cleveland on the Browns' practice squad if he clears waivers.