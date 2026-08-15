Bailey Zappe News: Hurts chances in job battle
Zappe, who's battling rookie Cade Klubnik for the Jets' No. 2 quarterback job, hurt his chances in Friday's preseason loss to the Buccaneers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Klubnik got the surprise start Friday after Geno Smith was ruled out due to an ankle injury, and he turned in a solid first two drives of the game. Meanwhile, Zappe followed Klubnik and completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards, but two of his incompletions were interceptions, including one pick-six. Zappe will have two additional preseason games to make his case, but Cimini notes the veteran signal-caller appears to clearly be behind Klubnik at the moment.
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