Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe News: Tabbed as emergency QB in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 4:50pm

Zappe (coach's decision) in inactive for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh but will serve as Cleveland's emergency third quarterback, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Zappe was signed to the Browns' active roster from Kansas City's practice squad Oct. 22 and has been working as Cleveland's emergency third quarterback since then. He'll be able to enter Thursday's contest only if both Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson become unable to play due to injury, illness, or disqualification.

Bailey Zappe
Cleveland Browns
