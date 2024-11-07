Baker Mayfield Injury: Idle for practice again

Mayfield (toe) won't participate in Thursday's practice, but he's still expected to start in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield was one of five Buccaneers held out of practice Wednesday, two days after he played all 52 of the team's offensive snaps in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs. The quarterback didn't appear to be bothered by an injury during the contest, but a toe issue will end up keeping him off the practice field for the second day in a row. Though the Buccaneers haven't suggested that the injury will prevent Mayfield from playing Sunday, he may end up carrying a designation into the weekend if he sits out or is a limited participant in Friday's practice.